NY Giants reveal important update on Najee Harris’ status for Week 1 game vs Cowboys

The New York Giants are preparing for their highly anticipated Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, and Najee Harris appears to be on track to make his Giants debut. After joining New York during the offseason while recovering from an Achilles injury, Harris has been working to get back into football shape and earn a role in John Harbaugh’s offense.

Harris was one of the most intriguing additions to the Giants’ roster because of his experience and production during his first four NFL seasons. The former Steelers running back rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of those seasons, giving New York another proven option in a backfield that also includes Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary.

With the Cowboys waiting in Week 1, the biggest question has been how prepared Harris would be to handle a regular-season workload. Harbaugh had previously acknowledged that the running back would need time to get back to full football shape, but his latest update suggests Harris has made significant progress and is now approaching game readiness.

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Will Najee Harris play for Giants vs Cowboys?

John Harbaugh offered an encouraging assessment of Najee Harris, explaining that the veteran running back arrived in good physical condition and has continued to improve since joining the Giants. The coach also noted that Harris has become more physically defined through his football preparation, an indication that his conditioning has continued to progress as Week 1 approaches.

“I think he’s on his way. I mean, he’s in good shape. He came in in good shape. He’s even leaned up a little bit. I think the football movement has got him kind of chiseled a little more than he was and he looks good. He looks like he’s ready to play. So, we’ll see where we’re at with all that. All those decisions have to be made but he’s going to be ready to go.”

That final message from Harbaugh is particularly significant. While the Giants still have decisions to make regarding Harris’ exact role and workload against Dallas, the coach clearly expects the veteran running back to be available for the season opener.

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Harris’ presence could also give the Giants more flexibility in how they attack the Cowboys. Rather than immediately relying on one running back for a heavy workload, New York can rotate Harris with Skattebo, Tracy and Singletary while managing Harris’ return from injury. For now, however, Harbaugh’s update is a major positive: Najee Harris is on his way and appears ready to make his Giants debut in Week 1.