Trent Grisham injury update makes NY Yankees, Aaron Boone brace for long-term absence

The latest information on Trent Grisham's injury isn't too encouraging for Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees as the 2026 MLB postseason looms closer.

Trent Grisham is keeping New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone up at night. Shortly after the Yankees announced an outfield shakeup involving Grisham and Jasson Dominguez, a new update has emerged on the center fielder’s health in the late stages of the 2026 MLB season.

“Trent Grisham has a Grade 2 hamstring strain. They’re not putting a timetable on his return ‘but he could be’ out for the rest of the regular season,” according to Boone, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Making his last appearance on Sept. 4 against the San Diego Padres, Grisham has been placed on the 10-day injured list (IL). However, his return timeline suggests he might miss more than the minimum days.

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Similar injury for Grisham

Although he’s been placed on the 10-day IL, the Yankees have reason to believe Grisham’s recovery will take longer. According to Greg Joyce of the New York Post, Boone admitted the Grade 2 hamstring strain is quite similar to the one Grisham sustained earlier in the year in June.

Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees.

Back then, it took three weeks before the 29-year-old outfielder was able to return to action. Thus, he could be in for a similar timeline in September. The problem is that would leave him with virtually no room to return before the end of the regular season.

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Giving Grisham a series of at-bats so he can get back in rhythm is crucial for New York, but perhaps a luxury the Bronx Bombers can’t afford with Grisham. Yankees fans have been critical of Grisham’s play time and again over the years, but they still acknowledge his big role, especially as New York is still without Aaron Judge.

Who is replacing Grisham?

Although Jasson Dominguez was called up from the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, he will serve the Yankees in right field. Grisham’s direct replacement in center field will be Spencer Jones, at least for the rubber match against the Padres.

With Judge trending toward a return before Grisham, New York could soon start an outfield with Judge, Jones, and Bellinger from right to left.