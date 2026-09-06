Why isn’t Weston McKennie playing today for Juventus vs Milan in 2026-27 Serie A Matchday 3?

Juventus will host Milan at their home ground in a clash between two Serie A contenders on Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 season. For the Bianconeri, Weston McKennie will be unavailable due to injury.

Juventus and Milan face off in one of the biggest matches of Matchday 3 in the 2026-27 Serie A season. For the hosts, one of their most notable absences is Weston McKennie, who was unable to recover from a muscular injury and is not even on the bench.

“No one is fit yet. Let’s hope we can get a couple back for next week,” manager Luciano Spalletti said, referring not only to McKennie but also to Andrea Cambiaso and Pape Matar Sarr. The Bianconeri head into this match dealing with several injury absences.

Juventus won their first two matches of the season and will look to pick up another three points to remain at the top of the table. Milan, who will also be without Christian Pulisic, will be looking to come away with a victory from their trip to Allianz Stadium.

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What happened to Weston McKennie?

Weston McKennie has been dealing with muscle fatigue after pulling up during a Juventus training session in late August. To avoid a more serious tear, the club opted to play it safe and rest him, though he’s remained limited in training and missed recent fixtures such as Parma.

Weston McKennie of Juventus in action during the match between Juventus and Palermo.

Fortunately, it isn’t a long-term setback, and he is expected to ease back onto the pitch within a week or two as he works his way back into full match fitness. The team needs his services, although Spalletti has several options available to fill in for him.