Cowboys, Dak Prescott receive warning from NY Giants ahead of Week 1 game

The New York Giants are entering their 2026 season opener as underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys, but general manager Joe Schoen is making sure nobody inside the organization is intimidated by the challenge. With the Cowboys bringing a powerful offense led by Dak Prescott, Dallas has been viewed by many as the favorite in the NFC East matchup at MetLife Stadium. The Giants, however, believe they are ready for the fight.

This will be the first real test of the new era in New York. John Harbaugh arrived with the expectation of changing the culture around the Giants, and Schoen believes the roster is prepared to play the type of football his head coach demands. Physicality, discipline and consistency have been major themes throughout the offseason, and those qualities will immediately be tested against a Cowboys team capable of putting pressure on opponents in multiple ways.

The importance of the game goes beyond simply getting a win in Week 1. Although it is still very early in the 2026 season, Giants-Cowboys is an NFC East rivalry with major implications for both teams. For New York in particular, the matchup will provide an early indication of how close the Giants are to becoming legitimate contenders in the division after years of struggles.

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NY Giants send clear message to Cowboys

Joe Schoen knows the Giants will have to play at a high level to compete with Dallas, particularly against an offense featuring Prescott and several dangerous weapons. Rather than focusing on the Cowboys’ reputation or the expectations surrounding the matchup, the Giants’ general manager believes his team has the physical and mental preparation necessary to make Dallas work for every yard.

“Yeah, we’re going to be prepared. We’re going to be prepared for the game. We’re going to be physical. You’re going to have to go 60 minutes to compete with us. And we’re going to be disciplined on both sides of the ball. We’re going to be ready to go. I know we’re going to be ready to go. Week in, week out, we’ll be ready.”

That message fits perfectly with what the Giants want their identity to be under Harbaugh. New York does not need to prove everything in one game, but competing with Dallas for 60 minutes would immediately provide evidence that the team is moving in the right direction. The Giants have spent the offseason building a tougher and more disciplined roster, and Week 1 will show whether those changes translate when the stakes become real.

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The Cowboys and Giants will meet on September 13, at MetLife Stadium in the first Sunday Night Football game of the 2026 regular season. For New York, the result could become an early measuring stick for the Harbaugh era. If the Giants can match Dallas physically and remain competitive deep into the game, they could send an even stronger message that they belong in the NFC East conversation. If they fall short, the matchup will also reveal just how much work remains before they can legitimately challenge the division’s top teams.