Argentina: Paulo Dybala opens up on Copa America snub with Messi and co.

Paulo Dybala had a season to consider with Roma, scoring 16 goals in 38 matches in all competitions for the Roman side. Still, it was not enough to convince Lionel Scaloni, Argentina’s manager, to take the former Juventus player to the Copa America.

Scaloni instead went with Julián Álvarez, Lionel Messi, Angel Di María, Nicolás González, Alejandro Garnacho, Ángel Correa, and Lautaro Martínez as his forward options.

In speaking with The Athletic, Dybala opened up about his Copa America snub and how he has no hard feelings about the decision.

Dybala on Being Left Out of Copa America



“My exclusion from Copa America? I think I’ve done some great things this season. I was confident of being called up, so it was a blow to me.

“I also think it’s hard for coaches to have to choose. I respect Scaloni’s decision. I have a very good relationship with him, and he definitely made the decision for the sake of the team,” Dybala stated.

Argentina will open the 2024 Copa America against Canada and will play against Chile and Peru in their group stage matches in Group A.