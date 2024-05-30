Paulo Dybala had a season to consider with Roma, scoring 16 goals in 38 matches in all competitions for the Roman side. Still, it was not enough to convince Lionel Scaloni,Argentina’s manager, to take the former Juventus player to the Copa America.
Scaloni instead went with Julián Álvarez, Lionel Messi, Angel Di María, Nicolás González, Alejandro Garnacho, Ángel Correa, and Lautaro Martínez as his forward options.
In speaking with The Athletic, Dybala opened up about his Copa America snub and how he has no hard feelings about the decision.
“My exclusion from Copa America? I think I’ve done some great things this season. I was confident of being called up, so it was a blow to me.
“I also think it’s hard for coaches to have to choose. I respect Scaloni’s decision. I have a very good relationship with him, and he definitely made the decision for the sake of the team,” Dybala stated.
Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.