Brazil and Costa Rica make their Copa America debuts on Monday 24. Here are the possible lineups for the game.

Brazil and Costa Rica will face each other as they begin their quest to lift the Copa America trophy. The match will be played at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and belongs to group D along with Paraguay and Colombia.

Brazil will seek redemption in this tournament since last year it was unable to lift the cup after losing the final against Argentina at the Maracana stadium. Undoubtedly, they are the favorites to advance to the knockout stage, together with Colombia.

On the other hand, Costa Rica will be looking to advance beyond the quarterfinals, which was its best record in the country’s history in this tournament. They have a team full of young talent, hoping to surprise in this edition.

Brazil’s probable lineup

This could be Dorival’s Junior team to face Costa Rica in the first match:

Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Wendell; Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Lucas Paqueta; Raphina, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

Costa Rica’s possible lineup

This could be Gustavo Alfaro’s team to face Brazil in the first match:

Patrick Sequeira; Jeyland Mitchell, Julio Cascante, Francisco Calvo, Haxzel Quiros; Orlando Galo, Jefferson Brenes; Ariel Lassiter, Alvaro Zamora, Warren Madrigal and Manfred Ugalde.