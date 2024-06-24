Costa Rica will play in the Copa America for the sixth time in their history. This year they will seek to overcome the barrier of the quarterfinals, the best record achieved in the 2001 and 2004 editions. However, experienced goalkeeper Keylor Navas will not be part of the Copa America 2024.

Keylor Navas is currently the sixth most capped player in the Costa Rican national team. The goalkeeper was a key piece in Brazil’s 2010 World Cup, saving a penalty kick against Greece in the round of 16 to help Costa Rica reach the quarterfinals, the best record in the country’s history.

Despite Keylor Navas’ proud history with his national team, Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro will not be able to count on him for this Copa America 2024. Many may wonder why the former Real Madrid keeper is out of the roster.

Keylor Navas out of Copa America 2024

The reason why Keylor Navas is not going to be with Costa Rica this Copa America is because he retired from the national team this year. Keylor’s last game with the national team was on March 27 in Los Angeles, where Gustavo Alfaro’s team lost 3-1 to Argentina in a friendly match.

The former PSG goalkeeper bid farewell to his national team with an emotional message through his social networks:

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the memories we have built. Together we have made history, facing the best players in the world, raising the name of Costa Rica to the highest level”.