In a surprising twist, the Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia, set for Sunday, July 14 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, will feature an unprecedented change.

Argentina will play against Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The team led by Lionel Messi is looking for its 16th title while Colombia want to win their second title in history.

This Copa America final will have a special feature that the soccer world has never experienced before. Halftime will last 25 minutes for singer Shakira to give a show, according to ESPN’s Diego Monroig.

The time stipulated by CONMEBOL is for people to live an experience similar to that of the Super Bowl. It would be the first time in the history of soccer that halftime would last longer than the usual 15 minutes.

What other surprises will there be at the Copa America 2024 final?

In addition to the extended halftime, the final will feature special performances of the national anthems by renowned singers from each country.

Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez and Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina sings the national anthem prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Canada and Argentina. Meyer/Getty Images

Argentine singer Abel Pintos will perform Argentina’s national anthem. Pintos is no stranger to this honor, having previously been chosen by the Argentine Football Association to sing the anthem during World Cup qualifiers.

Representing Colombia, Karol G will sing the Colombian national anthem, according to the official DirecTV Sports account. This adds a festive and patriotic touch to what promises to be an unforgettable match.

With these exciting changes, the Copa America 2024 final is set to be a memorable event both on and off the pitch.