As the Copa America group stage draws to a close, it's time to break down which teams have clinched their spots for the next phase of the tournament. Here's a look at the number of qualifiers per group as the competition heats up.

The Copa America, a tournament with a rich history and diverse iterations, has seen numerous changes since its inception. Although it might seem straightforward, understanding the evolution of the early tournaments compared to recent editions reveals a complex narrative. Each version of the Copa America has brought unique dynamics, reflecting the tournament’s adaptive nature over the years.

Historically, Conmebol, comprised of ten federations, has aimed to invite additional nations to round out the competition to 12 teams. This has led to appearances by teams from beyond South America, including Japan and Qatar from Asia. Notably, there have been editions where not all South American nations participated, causing changes to the tournament system.

How many teams qualify for the Copa America knock-down stage?

In past editions of the Copa America, fans have seen various tournament formats. Take the 1925 edition, for example. Back then, only three teams—Argentina, Paraguay and Brazil—competed, eliminating the need for a group stage entirely. This small-scale competition is a far cry from the more complex structures seen in recent decades.

A few years ago, the Copa America featured all 10 Conmebol teams plus two guest teams, creating three groups of four. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-place teams, would advance. However, this year’s edition includes 16 teams split into four groups of four, with only the top two from each group moving on to the next round.