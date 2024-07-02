McGregor bets 365 thousand on Argentina's victory in the Copa América! Will Scaloni's team be able to lift the cup?

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is not only known for his skills in the octagon, but also for his big bets. On this occasion, the Irishman has put his faith in the Argentine national team and has bet the sum of 365 thousand dollars that the Albiceleste will be crowned champion of the Copa América 2024.

McGregor shared his bet on his social networks, where he can be seen posing with a wad of bills next to the jersey of the Argentine national team: “The World Cup Champs, @Argentina aim to follow in The Mac’s footsteps by becoming The Champ Champs by lifting The Copa América trophy!” wrote the fighter.

McGregor’s bet has not gone unnoticed and has generated a stir among football fans. Some have described it as an act of arrogance, while others see it as a show of support and confidence in the Argentine team.

Will Argentina win the Copa América?

Lionel Messi of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It should be noted that Argentina is one of the favorites to win the tournament, and has a team full of stars such as Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez. However, the competition will be fierce, with teams such as Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay also looking for the title.

Only time will tell if McGregor’s bet proves to be successful. What is certain is that the Irishman has once again made headlines with his daring decision.

Will Argentina be able to meet McGregor’s expectations and lift the Copa America for the second time in a row? Only time will tell. What is clear is that this tournament promises to be exciting, full of surprises and great matches.