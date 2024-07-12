The iconic original Copa America 2024 trophy has been revamped to celebrate the 48th edition of the tournament being played in the United States.

Copa America 2024 trophy: What is it made of and how much does it weigh?

More than a century after its first award, the iconic CONMEBOL Copa América trophy has been restored and looks refreshed for the 2024 edition of the tournament. The original trophy, created in 1917 by Casa Escasany, has been carefully restored to preserve its historical and cultural value.

The restoration of the trophy is a symbol of CONMEBOL’s commitment to preserving the rich history of South American football. The trophy has witnessed some of the continent’s greatest sporting feats and represents the passion and pride of South American fans.

The Copa América 2024 will come to an end with the matches between Uruguay and Canada, who will play for third place next Saturday, July 13. Argentina and Colombia are the teams that have reached the final that will be played this Sunday, July 14.

What is the Copa America made of?

The Copa America trophy is made of mostly silver, except the wooden base that was added later and the champions’ plaques that are gold. Although the cost of manufacturing the Copa America trophy is estimated at around six thousand dollars, its real value goes far beyond the economic.

For some experts, the trophy could reach a price of up to 180 thousand dollars in the market, considering factors such as its elaborate manufacture, its rich history and its global significance as a symbol of South American soccer.

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina, talks to presenters Lindsay Casinelli and Juan Jose Buscalia with the trophy during the official draw of CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 at James L. Knight Center on December 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

What is the weight and dimensions of the Copa América 2024 trophy?

The trophy that has been restored for this 48th edition of the Copa America 2024, weighs 11.85 kilograms. The cup that is awarded to the champion of the continental tournament has a height of 75 centimeters, a diameter of 30 cm.

“Since I took over the presidency of CONMEBOL, one of the goals I set was to preserve and enhance the roots of South American football. This year we are restoring this iconic trophy, which weighs more than 11.85 kilograms and has been part of some of our region’s greatest sporting feats.” said Alejandro Domínguez, President of CONMEBOL.

It is important to note that the champion team keeps it from the time they win the tournament until the group draw ceremony of the next edition when they return it. Instead, CONMEBOL gives a replica to the champion.