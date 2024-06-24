It was a night of hard work for Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguayside. After dominating the first half against Panama, La Celeste had to weather Panama’s attempts to equalize.
Despite some defensive mishaps, Uruguay held firm and sealed a 3-1 victory, putting them at the top of the group. Ronald Araujo, who had a solid first half, was substituted at half-time, sparking shock among Uruguay and Barcelona fans, who feared an injury.
Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo dispelled injury concerns when he posted on Instagram.
On Instagram, Ronald Araujo reassured everyone, stating he was “okay” and was substituted at half-time due to dehydration and a drop in blood pressure. The substitution was precautionary, and Araujo remains crucial to Uruguay’s defense.
Uruguay’s next match will be against Bolivia, who lost 2-0 to the USMNT in their opening match on Thursday, in the second group match of the Copa America.
