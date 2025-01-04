Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Joe Burrow to face Steelers without rookie receiver in crucial game for playoff hopes

The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for the final regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, but Burrow will be without a weapon in the receiver room to help try and secure a win.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 09, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
© Ron Jenkins/Getty ImagesJoe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 09, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

By Richard Tovar

Joe Burrow will have to face the final game of the regular season without a rookie receiver for the matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game that could be the Cincinnati Bengals’ last hope to make the playoffs. Burrow was expected to have all his weapons at his disposal.

According to Arie Meirov and other sources, Burrow will be without Jermaine Burton after a coach’s decision not to have the player travel with the team to Pittsburgh. The exact reason for the decision hasn’t been revealed, but Burton has had a limited impact this season, with just four receptions and a little over 100 yards.

Richard Tovar

