NFL News: Joe Burrow to face Steelers without rookie receiver in crucial game for playoff hopes

Joe Burrow will have to face the final game of the regular season without a rookie receiver for the matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game that could be the Cincinnati Bengals’ last hope to make the playoffs. Burrow was expected to have all his weapons at his disposal.
According to Arie Meirov and other sources, Burrow will be without Jermaine Burton after a coach’s decision not to have the player travel with the team to Pittsburgh. The exact reason for the decision hasn’t been revealed, but Burton has had a limited impact this season, with just four receptions and a little over 100 yards.
Developing story…
Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.