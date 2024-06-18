With only two days left until the start of Copa America 2024, excitement is building for the most prestigious trophy in the Americas. Let's look back at the fastest goal ever scored in this tournament’s history.

The fastest goal in Copa America‘s history was scored in 2019 when Venezuela defeated Bolivia 3-1. Darwín Machís netted the first goal with a header just 1 minute and 15 seconds after the match began, following a cross from the right by Ronald Hernández. Machís broke the previous record by a mere 7 seconds.

Machís, a striker for Real Valladolid, also scored the second goal of the match, making him Venezuela’s top scorer in the tournament. The third goal came from former Inter Miami striker Josef Martínez, sealing Venezuela’s victory.

This triumph allowed Venezuela to advance to the knockout stage in second place. However, their journey ended when they were eliminated by Argentina, who later reached the final but lost to Chile in a penalty shootout.

Darwin Machís celebrates a scored goal against Bolivia at Mineirao Stadium. (Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

Who held the record before?

Darwín Machís wasn’t the first player to score an early goal in Copa America history. Before him, many players had set records for quick goals in the tournament.

The previous record-holder was Costa Rican Johan Venegas, who scored just 1 minute and 28 seconds into the game against Colombia during the 2016 Copa America, hosted in the United States.

Despite Costa Rica’s victory over Colombia and Venegas’s record-breaking goal, the team did not advance beyond the group stage and was eliminated from the tournament.