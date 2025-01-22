Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have officially begun the search for their new head coach after deciding not to offer Mike McCarthy a contract extension. The big problem is that, in a business as ruthless as the NFL, the controversial owner is running out of time.

Ben Johnson has already been signed by the Chicago Bears, and Mike Vrabel has agreed to replace Jerod Mayo with the Patriots, leaving the Cowboys without two major options. However, there are still important names available.

Deion Sanders seemed like the perfect candidate to lead them to the Super Bowl, but in recent days, the rumors about Coach Prime’s arrival have lost momentum. Given this scenario, Jones appears to have shifted his focus to candidates who can fully develop Dak Prescott and that offense.

Who are the Cowboys interviewing for head coach?

The Dallas Cowboys confirmed that they have completed an in-person interview with Brian Schottenheimer to replace Mike McCarthy as the team’s new head coach. Undoubtedly, a shocking name that was not on the radar.

In recent days, unable to speak with potential coaches like Ben Johnson or Aaron Glenn, the Cowboys had interviewed Kellen Moore and Leslie Frazier. However, Schottenheimer was not seen as an option for such an important position. Now, this alternative has gained significant traction among several NFL insiders.

Who is Brian Schottenheimer?

Brian Schottenheimer served as the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys over the past two seasons after Kellen Moore left the team. The son of legendary coach Marty Schottenheimer is 51 years old.

He was the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets (2006-2011), the Rams (2012-2014), and the Seattle Seahawks (2018-2020). Schottenheimer joined the Cowboys in 2022 as a coaching analyst and was promoted a year later by Mike McCarthy

