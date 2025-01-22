Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez faces new setback in MLB hall of fame pursuit

Alex Rodriguez, the legend of the New York Yankees, faces a grim outlook on his path to the MLB Baseball Hall of Fame. Despite congratulating his former teammates CC Sabathia and Suzuki Ichiro on their recent election, Rodriguez seems destined for purgatory in the voting process, with his candidacy overshadowed by his association with PEDs.

In 2025, his fourth year on the ballot, Alex Rodriguez barely reached 37.1% of the vote, a minimal improvement from 34% the previous year. While this indicates a slight positive trend, it is still far from the 75% threshold needed for election within the next six years of eligibility.

This stagnation is due in large part to the stain of PEDs on his career. Despite his undisputed accomplishments — 3 MVP awards, 14 All-Star selections, 3,115 hits, 696 home runs, and a 117.5 WAR — the use of banned substances heavily influences voters’ decisions. His suspension for the entire 2014 season by MLB, coupled with interference in the investigation, only exacerbates the situation.

A shared limbo among Yankees legends

Alex Rodriguez isn’t the only former Yankee facing this limbo. Andy Pettitte, the former Yankees left-hander, is in a similar predicament. After seven years on the ballot, his percentage of votes has barely exceeded 27.9%, insufficient to reach the necessary threshold within his remaining three years of eligibility. His admission of human growth hormone use in 2007 has significantly impacted voter perception, despite his five World Series rings, 256 wins, and a 3.85 ERA.

Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez is introduced during the teams Old Timer’s Day prior to a game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on August 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

A controversial legacy in MLB

The cases of Alex Rodriguez and Andy Pettitte ignite a complex debate within the baseball world. Their talent and accomplishments are undeniable, but the use of PEDs has left an indelible mark on their legacies.

The MLB Hall of Fame aims to recognize athletic excellence, integrity, and respect for the game. Striking the right balance between these values is the challenge voters face when assessing their candidacies.