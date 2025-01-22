Eagles HC Nick Sirianni reflects on his plan to face the Commanders with AJ Brown as a key figure

The Philadelphia Eagles are facing a new opportunity to reach the Super Bowl once again. To do so, they must defeat the tournament’s breakout team, the Washington Commanders led by Jayden Daniels. Nick Sirianni knows he has great potential on offense to take down his opponents and admits that one of the keys could be the power of AJ Brown.

Led by Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, the Eagles secured a solid victory last weekend against the Rams at their stadium, earning a valuable ticket to the conference final. Despite not having a standout game, Brown is always a threat to his opponents.

When asked by the press about the performance of the former Tennessee Titans player, Nick Sirianni showed no concern and knows he has several weapons on offense to defeat the Commanders. “You do everything you can do to win each and every game. There is going to be a game that we’re going to have to throw a bunch, and there’s going to be a game we have to run a bunch.”

“Again, I wouldn’t say I have a level of concern of anything there. I know we’re able to win both ways. I know we can win passing the ball. I know we can win running the ball. Just so happens a little bit more this year, we’ve won running the football,” he also added.

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

“We’re in this position now to play in the NFC Championship Game, which is special. I know we’ve got the right people in place all the way on our offense, our coaches. Yeah, we’re doing what we need to do to win each game,” he finally concluded.

The potential return of a key figure

While the Philadelphia Eagles showcased one of the strongest defenses throughout the season, it’s interesting to note that since late November, they’ve been undermanned in that area following the injury of one of their key figures.

Brandon Graham suffered a serious injury to one of his triceps, which has kept him sidelined ever since, with no confirmed return date. With the possibility of reaching a potential Super Bowl, the question now is whether he will be available for this matchup.

When asked by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark about his potential return to the starting lineup for this stage, Graham was emphatic: “We’ll see.”

What’s next for the Eagles?

Next Sunday, January 26, the Lincoln Financial Stadium will be dressed to impress for the matchup in which the home team, coached by Nick Sirianni, will host the surprising Washington Commanders led by Jayden Daniels.

The winner of this game will secure a spot in the upcoming Super Bowl in New Orleans, where they will face the winner between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.