NFL News: Baker Mayfield's Buccaneers agree big deal to retain key staff member after Jaguars interest

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have secured the continuity of a key member of the team’s staff for the 2025 NFL season after the Jacksonville Jaguars moved forward to hire him as head coach for the upcoming campaign. Baker Mayfield retains a key name on their offensive coaching staff.

It’s time to prepare for the new season for the Tampa Bay franchise. Quarterback Mayfield’s Bucs ended the current campaign after losing to the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round and began their offseason with the intention of getting stronger for the next edition of the league. The Jaguars, on the other hand, are in the midst of a complete rebuild after years of disappointing results.

The Buccaneers staff member who agreed to a big deal to remain with the Tampa Bay franchise after interest from the Jaguars is none other than offensive coordinator Liam Coen. The information was confirmed by NFL insider Adam Schefter on his X account (formerly Twitter), who said that Coen withdrew from Jaguars‘ selection process.

Coen will have a new contract that will now place him among the highest-paid coordinators in the NFL, Schefter said. The Jaguars had scheduled a second interview with the Bucs’ offensive coordinator, who has finally given up on leaving for another team. Jacksonville must continue to search for a replacement following the dismissal of Doug Pederson at the end of the regular season.

Liam Coen, the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Who will be the Jaguars’ new head coach?

The Jaguars lost the chance to hire two of their top candidates for the head coaching position, as Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson agreed to become the new coach of the Chicago Bears, while Coen arranged a big deal to remain with the Bucs. As an alternative for the job, the Jaguars are scheduled to interview Patrick Graham on Thursday and Robert Saleh on Friday.

Mayfield’s performance with Coen as offensive coordinator

As the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator, Liam Coen plays a key role in the development and performance of Baker Mayfield. The Tampa Bay quarterback has shown significant statistical improvement compared to the 2023 season.

Coen came to Tampa Bay in 2024, and Mayfield had 13 more touchdown passes than he did in 2023. In addition, the 29-year-old quarterback experienced improvements in his passing yards with 4500 more than the 4,044 he recorded in his first season with the Bucs. The comparison is also superior in his passer rating (106.8 to 94.6).