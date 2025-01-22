One of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ newest additions, Dorian Finney-Smith, reflected on a memorable moment shared by LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, during the team’s victory over the Washington Wizards in the NBA regular season.

Riding a strong winning streak, the Lakers‘ locker room atmosphere has been lively, with players like Anthony Davis showcasing top-tier performances and Finney-Smith working to make his mark on the court. The franchise is focused on achieving its first key objective of the season: securing a playoff berth.

As the regular season approaches its midpoint, teams are strategizing to overcome upcoming challenges. For the Lakers, team chemistry and player morale are crucial components of their success. The heartfelt exchange between LeBron and Bronny on the court served as a testament to the bond within the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reflecting on the moment, Finney-Smith shared his thoughts and how it resonated with him personally. “That’s motivation. I probably won’t be able to do it. I don’t know if I’ll be playing when I’m 40, but it’s dope to see that connection,” he said.

LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers prior to playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on November 04, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Advertisement

LeBron and Bronny’s special moment

In a dominant performance against the Wizards, one play involving LeBron stole the spotlight and sent the crowd into a frenzy. Known for his remarkable plays throughout his storied NBA career, LeBron once again amazed fans, and his own son, Bronny, with an unforgettable moment on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

see also LeBron James makes surprising and honest remarks about criticism toward his son Bronny’s efforts to improve in the NBA

After Austin Reaves secured a rebound, he quickly spotted LeBron charging down the court. Reaves delivered a perfect assist, setting LeBron up for a thunderous dunk that electrified the arena. Lakers fans erupted in cheers, while Bronny could only watch in awe, visibly stunned by his father’s brilliance. LeBron acknowledged his son with a subtle gesture, which Bronny seemed to understand immediately, a sign of the deep connection they share both on and off the court.

Advertisement

Finney-Smith’s take on the Lakers’ victory

Following the game, Finney-Smith addressed the media, sharing his thoughts on the Lakers’ strong defensive effort against the Wizards. “We kept them under 100 points. That’s what I enjoy,” Finney-Smith said, highlighting the team’s focus on defense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also emphasized the importance of peaking at the right time. “It’s all about being the best team in April and May,” he added, referring to the critical months of the NBA postseason.

Finney-Smith also praised LeBron James, lauding his exceptional court vision and leadership. “He tells you when you’re going to be open before it even happens,” Finney-Smith said, illustrating LeBron’s uncanny ability to anticipate plays and elevate his teammates’ performance.