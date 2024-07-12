Colombia and Argentina will face each other in the Copa America 2024 final in a promising match. But, when was the last time the Cafeteros defeated the Albiceleste?

It’s been five years since Colombia defeated Argentina for the last time. Specifically in 2019, for the Copa America first round played in Brazil. Lionel Scaloni made his debut as Argentina head coach, and the goals for Colombia were scored by Roger Martinez and Duvan Zapata, both in the second half.

Maybe one of the most iconic victories for Colombia against Argentina in Copa America took place in 1999, in Paraguay. In that time, the Cafeteros defeated the Albiceleste 3-0 in a match where Argentinian forward Martin Palermo wasted three penalty kicks.

Another important victory in Colombian’s soccer history was in 1987, when they beat the Copa America host Argentina for 2-1 and kept the third place on the podium. Last time these two teams faced each other in 2021, the match finished with a 1-1 draw and finally Argentina beat Colombia on penalties, with Emiliano Dibu Martinez as the man of the match.

The most important victory in history for Colombia against Argentina

The match took place in Buenos Aires in 1993. Playing at a fully crowded Monumental Stadium, Colombia hammered Argentina 5-0 in a match for the World Cup 1994 Qualifiers, achieving one of the most emblematic victories in Colombian’s soccer history. Freddy Rincon, Faustino Asprilla and Adolfo Valencia where the heroes that night against Argentina.

Luis Diaz of Colombia celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a semi-final match of Copa America Brazil 2021 between Argentina and Colombia at Mane Garrincha Stadium on July 06, 2021 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

Last matches between Colombia and Argentina in Copa America