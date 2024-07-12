Explore the full history of Copa America champions, including past winners, historic rivalries, and legendary moments from this prestigious tournament.

As the Copa America 2024 unfolds, it’s an opportune moment to highlight the legends who have paved the road to today’s lineups. This article delves into the details of this exciting tournament’s timeline, focusing on the winners and historic rivalries that have defined its legacy. Beginning in 1916, the Copa America has showcased players like Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, inspiring fans around the world.

Full Copa America Winners List: Iconic Wins

Listed below are the Copa America winners since the competition’s inception:

Year Winner Runner-up 2024 TBD TBD 2021 Argentina Brazil 2019 Brazil Peru 2016 Chile Argentina 2015 Chile Argentina 2011 Uruguay Paraguay 2007 Brazil Argentina 2004 Brazil Argentina 2001 Colombia Mexico 1999 Brazil Uruguay 1997 Brazil Bolivia 1995 Uruguay Brazil 1993 Argentina Mexico 1991 Argentina Brazil 1989 Brazil Uruguay 1987 Uruguay Chile 1983 Uruguay Brazil 1979 Paraguay Chile 1975 Peru Colombia 1967 Uruguay Argentina 1963 Bolivia Paraguay 1959 Uruguay Argentina 1959 Argentina Brazil 1957 Argentina Brazil 1956 Uruguay Chile 1955 Argentina Chile 1953 Paraguay Brazil 1949 Brazil Paraguay 1947 Argentina Paraguay 1946 Argentina Brazil 1945 Argentina Brazil 1942 Uruguay Argentina 1941 Argentina Uruguay 1939 Peru Uruguay 1937 Argentina Brazil 1935 Uruguay Argentina 1929 Argentina Paraguay 1927 Argentina Uruguay 1926 Uruguay Argentina 1925 Argentina Brazil 1924 Uruguay Argentina 1923 Uruguay Argentina 1922 Brazil Paraguay 1921 Argentina Brazil 1920 Uruguay Argentina 1919 Brazil Uruguay 1917 Uruguay Argentina 1916 Uruguay Argentina

History of the Copa America teams: Memorable moments

In the 2011 Copa America, Uruguay stood alone at the top with the most championships after their win against Paraguay. In Copa America 2021, Argentina matched this record with a 1-0 victory over Brazil, bringing both teams to 15 titles each.

Argentina

Copa America 2016 was the last time La Albiceleste lost a final, suffering a defeat against Chile. However, Argentina has won the competition 15 times, making them joint leaders with Uruguay. Their victories include the years 1921, 1925, 1927, 1929, 1937, 1941, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1955, 1957, 1959, 1991, 1993, and 2021.

Brazil

Brazil’s last Copa America triumph was in 2019, where they won 3-1 against Peru on home ground. Dominating from the 1990s to the 2010s, Brazil secured four Copa America titles and the 1994 and 2002 World Cups. Legends like Ronaldo, Romario, Zico, and Ronaldinho have all emerged from Brazil. They have won nine Copa America titles so far.

Uruguay

Uruguay has a storied history in Copa America, winning the first two tournaments in 1916 and 1917. They dominated the 1920s, winning four times in that decade. With Marcelo Bielsa as coach and key players like Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez, Uruguay aims for another title.

Bolivia

Bolivia’s success came in the 1963 Copa America when they won their only title by defeating Paraguay. They reached the final again in 1997 but lost to Brazil. Bolivian football hopes for brighter times and more titles.

Peru

Peru won their first Copa America in 1939, led by Teodoro “Lolo” Fernández. Their last triumph was in 1975. Peru has been a consistent performer, reaching the semi-finals five times and the finals as recently as 2019.

Colombia

Colombia’s remarkable 2021 Copa America campaign saw them win without conceding a goal. However, they haven’t won the title since 2001 but achieved third place in 1987, 1993, 1995, and 2016.

Paraguay

Paraguay won Copa America in 1953 and 1979 but fell short in six other finals. Their last final appearance was in 2011, where they lost to Uruguay. The current team, led by Miguel Almiron, aims to return to the top.

Chile

Chile’s recent success includes back-to-back Copa America titles in 2015 and 2016. They reached the finals in 1955, 1956, 1979, and 1987, and have consistently performed well, making the semi-finals ten times.

Copa America recent champions

Defending champions Argentina won the 2021 final against Brazil at the Maracanã Stadium. A first-half goal by Angel Di Maria secured their first Copa America title since 1993. In 2019, Brazil won on home soil, defeating Peru 3-1. Chile won consecutive tournaments in 2015 and 2016, both times against Argentina in penalty shootouts.

Most Copa America titles ever achieved

Uruguay and Argentina are tied with fifteen titles each, while Brazil has nine. Paraguay, Peru, and Chile each have two titles, and Colombia and Bolivia hold one title each.

Team with the most consecutive Copa America titles

Argentina

Argentina won the Copa America consecutively in 1927 and 1929, and three times in a row in 1945, 1946, and 1947. They also secured titles in 1957 and 1959, and in 1991 and 1993.

Chile

Chile’s recent back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016 were their only wins. Star players Claudio Bravo and Alexis Sanchez were pivotal in these achievements.

Uruguay

Uruguay won the first two Copa America tournaments in 1916 and 1917. They continued their dominance in the 1920s, winning in 1923 and 1924. Uruguay also won consecutive titles in 1983 and 1987.

Brazil

Brazil’s consecutive wins came in 1997 and 1999, with dominant performances, including several 7-0 victories. Ronaldo played a starring role in these triumphs.

Copa America rivalries

Argentina vs. Brazil is a renowned rivalry, with both teams boasting World Cup and Copa America successes. Uruguay and Argentina also have a historic rivalry, tied with 15 Copa America titles each.

The impact of Copa America champions

Copa America is more than just a soccer tournament; it holds immense pride for South American nations. The inclusion of teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean has expanded its significance. This tournament, one of the biggest in the world, continues to captivate fans as we look forward to the exciting events of Copa America 2024.