Caitlin Clark has proven to be a remarkable player. The point guard for the Indiana Fever is breaking several records, but she has now reached an unfortunate WNBA milestone that she certainly wouldn’t want to have.

Caitlin Clark reaches undesired milestone in the WNBA

In her 23 games as a professional basketball player, Caitlin Clark has already broken several records. Fans are eager to see her perform, as she assists her teammates and scores incredible baskets all around the court.

Nevertheless, Clark’s gameplay is far from perfect. The point guard has struggled with several aspects of the game that she’s still adjusting to in the transition from college to professionalism, as the WNBA is very different from the NCAA.

During her 23rd game in the WNBA, the Indiana Fever suffered a close 84-89 defeat against the Washington Mystics. Besides this loss, Caitlin Clark broke an unwanted record for any rookie in the league.

In the defeat against Washington, Caitlin Clark committed five turnovers. With these, the point guard reached 127 turnovers this season, the most for a rookie in a single campaign since Mystics star Nikki McCray, who had 126 turnovers in 1998.

Caitlin Clark has struggled with turnovers during his rookie season in the WNBA

Unfortunately, it seems like Clark’s turnovers won’t stop there. As of today, she is on pace to break the single-season record for most turnovers for any WNBA pkayer, with Alyssa Thomas currently leading the list with 137.

Will Caitlin Clark play in the WNBA All-Star game?

The WNBA All-Star game is around the corner. All the best players in the league will compete against the USA Basketball Women’s National Team in an exhibition match on June 20.

Caitlin Clark is one of the players selected for the WNBA All-Star game. However, it is still uncertain if she will participate in the 3-point contest, which is scheduled for June 19.