Jadon Sancho's absence looms large as England prepares to face Spain in the Euro 2024 final. The Borussia Dortmund star's unavailability raises questions about the team's strategy and depth.

Why is Jadon Sancho not playing for England vs Spain in Euro 2024 final?

In a pivotal Euro 2024 final clash versus Spain, England will notably miss the presence of Jadon Sancho. The Borussia Dortmund star’s absence looms large, leaving fans questioning the reasons behind his exclusion from the English squad. Here we tell you the reasons why he will not play the final.

Jadon Sancho has ignited the 2023/2024 season with a stellar performance for Borussia Dortmund, reclaiming the elite form that once marked him as a global soccer prodigy. His pivotal contributions have been instrumental in propelling his squad to the brink of Champions League glory, culminating in a coveted spot in the final.

The English striker’s standout displays have positioned him as a frontrunner for a pivotal role in the upcoming clash against Spain. Alongside luminaries like Foden, Kane, and Bellingham, Sancho’s presence promises to inject unparalleled dynamism into England’s offensive arsenal as they gear up to face their formidable rivals.

Jadon Sancho out of the Euro 2024 final against Spain

Jadon Sancho’s absence from the final can be traced back to tactical decisions by England’s coach Gareth Southgate. Southgate has emphasized the wealth of offensive options at his disposal, indicating that tough choices must be made.

“We can’t start with everyone. They are good problems. I’d rather have talent and make decisions based on form than not have those options and be mulling over who to play and in what position. Any coach prefers to have good players to work with and choose from,” he asserted.