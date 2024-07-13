Harry Maguire, a stalwart of the England squad in recent campaigns, will be sidelined for the Euro 2024 final showdown against Spain. Stay tuned as we uncover the reasons behind his absence.

Why is Harry Maguire not playing for England vs Spain in Euro 2024 final?

Harry Maguire, a stalwart of the England squad in recent campaigns, will be conspicuously absent from the Euro 2024 final clash against Spain, leaving fans questioning the rationale behind his non-appearance. Stay tuned as we uncover the key factors behind the Manchester United defender’s notable absence from this crucial matchup.

Despite enduring peaks and valleys, Harry Maguire remains a stalwart fixture in England‘s squad selections, featuring prominently in qualifiers and pivotal tournaments like the World Cup, Nations League, and the Euros.

His towering presence at 1.94 meters (6′ 4″) underscores his prowess in aerial duels, solidifying his role as an irreplaceable defensive cornerstone and a linchpin of England’s recent campaigns. For that reason, his absence in the championship clash against Spain is completely unexpected.

Harry Maguire out of the Euro final game against Spain

Shortly before the Euro kicked off, Maguire took to his social media platforms with a heartfelt update: “Despite my best efforts, I haven’t been able to recover from my calf injury. Maybe I pushed myself too far to try and make it. Simply put, I am absolutely devastated.”

This setback not only sidelined the Manchester United player for the final game against Spain but also dashed his hopes of participating in his second Euro. Maguire’s absence loomed large, depriving him of a pivotal role in the tournament and denying Manchester United fans and England supporters alike the chance to witness his defensive prowess on the competition.