The Copa América 2024 comes to an end with the grand final between Argentina and Colombia. The third and fourth places will be defined between Canada and Uruguay. Here are all the details.

The Copa America 2024 comes to an end this coming Sunday, July 14 with the dispute of the grand final between the reigning champion of the tournament and the world Argentina and the national team of Colombia to define which team gets the long-awaited champion trophy.

It will undoubtedly be a vibrant match full of emotions. Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in the semifinals of the Copa America 2024 with a total dominance of the Argentine team. In the other key, Colombia beat Uruguay 1-0, a victory that playing more than 45 minutes with 10 players.

On the other hand, the third and fourth place in the tournament will be disputed by the teams of Canada and Uruguay, which were defeated in their respective semifinal matches of the Copa America 2024, and will play this defining match next Saturday, July 13.

What are the medals of the Copa America 2024 made of?

For the Copa America, a gold medal is awarded to the champion, silver to the runner-up, bronze to the third place and copper to the fourth. So far, the design of the gold medals for the champions has not yet been officially revealed. However, we can expect Conmebol to continue the tradition of awarding medals of high quality and meaningful design to winners.

Vinicius Junior of Brazil reacts with his second place medal during the final of Copa America Brazil 2021 between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana Stadium on July 10, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

History of the design of the gold medals for the Copa America

For the last edition of the Copa America, the design of the medal that the players of the champion team of the Copa America in Brazil took was the Ecuadorian Raul Palacios who won the La Medalla Soñada contest, organized by Conmebol, between April and May 2021