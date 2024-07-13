Jorgelina Cardoso, wife of Benfica player Angel Di Maria, has been a constant presence of support and love throughout his career. Here's a closer look at who she is.

Jorgelina Cardoso was born on July 11, 1982, in Rosario, Argentina, the same city where Angel Di Maria was born. Both are devoted fans of Rosario Central and the couple got married on July 30, 2011, in their hometown.

Jorgelina has been Di Maria’s main defender and supporter through the highs and lows of his career. She stood by him during the toughest moments, such as Argentina’s painful exit from the 2018 World Cup and his subsequent omission from the national team. She has also celebrated his triumphs, including his memorable performance in the World Cup final in Qatar.

Despite facing harsh criticism, Jorgelina always defended her husband, often taking to social media to support him. Her loyalty and steadfastness have been pivotal in helping Di Maria navigate the challenges of his professional life.

In an interview with “Ángel responde” from Argentina, Jorgelina shared why Angel Di Maria decided to step back from the national team: “At first I told him that he could not leave now that he is in his best moment and that people love him. But he answered me: ‘No, I want to leave like this, well’. He does not want to repeat the experience of the last time he was not called up. Besides, he knows that the young players are coming on strong and it’s the right time to step aside. It was an intelligent decision.”

Jorgelina Cardoso’s Instagram

How old is Jorgelina Cardoso?

Jorgelina Cardoso is 42 years old. She and Angel have two daughters, Mia and Pia. Their first daughter, Mia, was born prematurely, weighing just one kilogram, and spent two months in the hospital. Their second daughter, Pia, was born in 2017 in Paris, during Di Maria’s stint with PSG.

In an interview, Jorgelina revealed how she met Angel Di Maria: “We met on the internet, because I was a very soccer fan, my team is Rosario Central and I watched all the games, I went to the stadium, he played there and I wrote to him as a fan.”

Jorgelina Cardoso continues to be a vital part of Angel Di Maria’s life, providing unwavering support and love as he pursues his football career.