England faces a daunting challenge in the upcoming Euro 2024 final clash with Spain, set to do battle without the services of standout talent Marcus Rashford. What is the reason for his absence? Here we tell you.

Marcus Rashford, star in English soccer, has captivated fans with his versatile skills on the pitch. Primarily known for his prowess as a natural left winger, Rashford’s adaptability extends across the front line, where he seamlessly transitions to both right wing and center forward positions, leveraging his height and exceptional ball control.

A mainstay at Manchester United for several seasons, Rashford’s career has seen its share of highs and lows. His impact on the England national team was particularly notable during the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where he netted an impressive 3 goals. His absence in subsequent matches has been keenly felt, leaving a void in England’s attack alongside stars like Bellingham, Kane, and Foden, who could benefit from his playmaking and dynamic style.

Marcus Rashford out of the final game against Spain

Marcus Rashford will be notably absent from the upcoming game, continuing a trend that began during the European Championship, as confirmed by coach Gareth Southgate‘s tactical decisions. This sidelining follows a season marked by Rashford’s diminished performance, netting only 8 goals across 43 games, falling well below his usual standards.

Further complicating matters, Rashford faced disciplinary actions in January under Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag, stemming from an incident where he missed a training session after attending a nightclub. These disciplinary issues, coupled with concerns over his physical condition and intensified competition in his position, ultimately led to his omission from the squad.