An Argentine player revealed the directive given by Lionel Messi to protect Colombia's national team after the 2024 Copa America final.

Before the Copa America final, former player Adolfo Valencia made comments about Messi and Ángel Di María’s current form at 37 and 36 years old, respectively, which reached the Argentine locker room.

“He’s not the Messi we were used to seeing at Barcelona, dribbling past six or seven players. He’s lost speed and strength over the years. Now anyone can mark Messi, without taking away from everything he’s done, as I’ve always been a fan of his and respected him as a player and person,” said Valencia on TyC Sports.

Valencia’s words reached Argentina’s locker room, and Rodrigo De Paul revealed their impact before Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Colombia in the 2024 Copa America final. “A Colombian said Messi and Di María were no longer the same, that they were old. We see those things,” said De Paul on Olga Streaming’s ‘Soñé que Volaba’.

Despite being injured and leaving the field in the 66th minute, Lionel Messi didn’t hesitate to give a directive to protect Colombia’s national team immediately after the Copa America final. However, this order was not followed and became public.

Messi’s directive to protect Colombia after 2024 Copa America Final

When referee Raphael Claus blew the final whistle, confirming Argentina’s 16th Copa America title, Lionel Messi’s instructions to his team were clear. “When the final ended, Messi came and the first thing he said was, ‘No one mocks anyone, let’s celebrate and enjoy our victory,’” revealed Rodrigo De Paul on the program ‘Soñé que Volaba’.

De Paul was one of Argentina’s standout players during the Copa America, particularly in the final against Colombia. He demonstrated immense physical endurance and commitment throughout the 120 minutes of play.