The Argentine national team is riding high after becoming back-to-back Copa America champions. Lionel Messi and his teammates are in full celebration mode, but just when it seemed like nothing could dampen their spirits, a potential setback has emerged. It has been revealed that a decision made by the players could lead to CONMEBOL sanctions following their win over Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final.

The Copa America 2024 final was a nail-biter, and the post-match celebrations mirrored the intensity of the game. The first half alone saw eleven shots, with Colombia taking four on target, while Argentina managed just one on goal. Colombia’s Jhon Cordoba came agonizingly close, hitting the post. This close contest only heightened the excitement and relief in Argentina’s camp after securing their win.

In the second half, Argentina upped their game, registering two shots on target against Camilo Vargas. Referee Raphael Claus blew the whistle for the end of regular time, with the score still tied, signaling the need for two 15-minute extra time periods. As the prospect of a penalty shootout loomed ever closer, the tension on the field continued to rise, but…

With a crucial goal from Lautaro Martinez in the seventh minute of the second extra time, Argentina clinched a 1-0 victory over Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final. As the celebrations kicked off, the players made a decision that could have serious repercussions, potentially leading to CONMEBOL sanctioning the Argentine Football Association. The joyous moment on the field might soon be overshadowed by the impending disciplinary actions.

Angel Di Maria of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Argentina and Peru at Hard Rock Stadium on June 29, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

“We waited until three in the morning for the Argentine national team and…,” stated journalist Valentina Peña of W Radio. Fellow reporter Alexandra Alliegro added, “and they deceived us completely. The players exited through another door. I imagine they will pay the fine because they are theoretically required to pass through the mixed zone, but I don’t know what will happen.”

CONMEBOL to sanction Argentina after winning Copa America 2024 final

Argentina’s national team is facing possible sanctions from CONMEBOL following their Copa America 2024 triumph due to a breach of tournament regulations. According to Article 112 of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 regulations, “Finally, at the moment of the players departure from the locker room to leave the stadium, a mixed zone will be set up, through which all players in the match lineup must pass.“ The Argentine players did not comply with this rule after their championship win, leading to potential penalties for the Argentine Football Association.

Argentina faces sanction for skipping mixed zone after Copa America 2024 final

Argentina’s national team could be facing a significant sanction from CONMEBOL for not passing through the mixed zone after their Copa America 2024 final victory over Colombia. According to Article 18 of the CONMEBOL regulations, penalties for such infractions can range from a warning, reprimand, or caution to a fine, which can be as low as $100 or as high as $400,000.

In this case, the Argentine Football Association could face the maximum fine of $400,000 due to the players failure to comply with Article 112 by bypassing the mixed zone post-match.