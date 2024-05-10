Mexico will lose one of his best players in recent World Cups due to a very controversial decision before 2024 Copa America.

After a major failure in the last World Cup, Mexico have entered an unprecedented crisis. Diego Cocca lasted only a few weeks as coach and, in Jaime Lozano’s new project, the United States reaffirmed in the Nations League that they are the team to beat in Concacaf.

Now, the Mexican national team will face an enormous challenge in the 2024 Copa America. Although they avoided powerhouses like Brazil and Argentina in the group stage as seeded teams, their opponents won’t be easy: Ecuador, Venezuela and Jamaica.

Furthermore, the big problem is that if Mexico doesn’t secure first place in Group B as the favorite, Lionel Messi could be waiting for them in the Quarterfinals. Now, facing a worrying scenario, the famous Tri could be preparing historic changes.

During the last few months, thousands of fans have called for a new generation of players in the Mexican National Team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, considering that Mexico will be hosting the tournament.

Jaime Lozano just made a big decision for Mexico (Getty Images)

Guillermo Ochoa is out of 2024 Copa America

According to many reports, Guillermo Ochoa will not be called up by Jaime Lozano to play in the 2024 Copa America with Mexico. The information indicates that the decision was made by mutual agreement for various reasons.

The key factor is that Lozano plans to include Luis Angel Malagon as the starting goalkeeper for the tournament and Ochoa wouldn’t be willing to be a substitute during the summer, especially considering his contractual situation.

Guillermo Ochoa has just been part of Salernitana’s relegation from Serie A and will become a free agent. Therefore, if he is not a starter in Copa America, the star would prefer to focus on finding a new team to have a complete preseason.

Additionally, Ochoa has a tendon injury that has prevented him from being at full capacity and, without guarantees from Jaime Lozano, he would seek to recover on his own for the upcoming semester.

Will Guillermo Ochoa play in the 2026 World Cup?

Jaime Lozano’s decision to leave Guillermo Ochoa out of 2024 Copa America has sparked great controversy in Mexico. If the goalkeeper chose not to play voluntarily, that could be a factor against considering him for the 2026 World Cup.

Paco Memo would be nearly 40 years old when that tournament starts. So, if Lozano already has young players like Malagon or Julio Gonzalez in mind, the end of Ochoa’s time in the Mexican National Team could be very close for the veteran.

However, if Mexico fail in Copa America, Lozano could be dismissed as the team’s coach. If a new figure takes charge, Ochoa could return to the top of the list due to all his experience.