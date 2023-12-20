Neymar had a very disappointing Qatar 2022 World Cup with Brazil and that’s why the 2024 Copa America was the first step looking for redemption with the national team. However, many wondered if, for that purpose, the star made the right choice leaving Europe to play in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal.

Of course, Neymar chose that country because the offer was just massive. A two-year contract to leave PSG receiving $100 million for each season played in the Saudi Pro League.

Though the MLS could have been another option to reunite with Lionel Messi, Ney was part of a domino effect produced by Cristiano Ronaldo. Other big names like Karim Benzema or Sadio Mane followed that path.

However, last October, Neymar suffered a severe injury during a match against Uruguay as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. In that moment, the Brazilian Football Confederation announced he would be out for six to eight months due to a ligament and meniscus tear in his left knee.

Neymar will miss the 2024 Copa America with Brazil

Despite the initial diagnosis indicating that Neymar would miss the rest of the season with Al Hilal, there were still hopes that the star could recover in time for the upcoming summer and participate in the Copa America.

The eight-month recovery period would precisely conclude in June, the same date when the tournament begins. On this occasion, it will be held in many cities across the United States.

However, Neymar’s dream has come to an end after the doctor of the Brazilian national team, Rodrigo Lasmar, confirmed that the star has no chance of fully recovering in time for the tournament.

“It’s too early. We need to be patient. Talking about a comeback before nine months is premature. This is a worldwide concept for ligament recovery. It is very important to take the biological time, the time the body takes to incorporate that ligament. The expectation is that after this time, he will be recovered at a high level.”

Neymar is devastated with injury update

Through his Instagram account, Neymar posted several videos about the beginning of his recovery process. The player acknowledged that it has been one of the most challenging stages of his life, but he is convinced that he will come back stronger. “1 month that felt like 10 years. But all this suffering will be worth it.”

The challenge for Neymar will be to take care of himself and be patient, keeping in mind his great wish to fulfill with the Brazilian national team: the 2026 World Cup. The player will be 34-years old in what will be his last chance to bring the most significant joy to his country.