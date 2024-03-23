For a second consecutive year, Santiago Gimenez is one of the top players in the Netherlands. The Mexican forward has scored 21 goals in the 2023-2024 season of Eredivisie. Only Vangelis Pavlidis and Luuk de Jong are ahead of him.

That’s why, next summer, Gimenez might finally sign with a powerhouse in Europe. However, the story is very different when he plays for Mexico’s national team.

Last Thursday, during the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League against Panama, Santi didn’t play at all. No minutes even coming from the bench. Coach Jaime Lozano preferred Henry Martin as his starting striker surrounded by players such as Julian Quiñones and Uriel Antuna.

Why is Santiago Gimenez not playing with Mexico?

This is merely a tactical decision by coach Jaime Lozano. Henry Martin has been the favorite player for his scheme since he managed the U-23 team and led them to bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Now, a major controversy has erupted in Mexico because cameras captured Santiago Gimenez kicking the bench at the end of the match against Panama. The forward just couldn’t hide his frustration.

Even his father, the famous ‘Chaco’ Gimenez, had to clarify what happened in an interview with Fox Sports. “He’s a bit disappointed by the reaction in the moment, but I take it as something normal. He was angry and didn’t measure that moment. It was really just that. In that sense, he’s sorry to his teammates, he’s sorry to the coach for the reaction he had, but it’s something normal.”

Meanwhile, Lozano admitted that he didn’t expect to leave Santiago Gimenez on the bench for the entire match, but circumstances led him to make that decision. Now, the big question is whether he will play as a starter in the final against the United States.