Where to watch Besiktas vs Fenerbahce live in the USA: 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig

Besiktas face off against Fenerbahce in a Matchday 15 showdown in the 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig. Fans in the USA won’t miss a beat, with the game available across several broadcast and streaming platforms. Here’s how to catch every thrilling moment of this clash.

[Watch Besiktas vs Fenerbahce online in the US on Fubo]

Matchday 15 of the Turkish Super Lig promises a thrilling showdown as Besiktas and Fenerbahce clash in a highly anticipated derby between two of Turkey’s most storied clubs. Besiktas, sitting on 22 points, are battling to secure a spot in European competition but remain well off the pace for the league’s top positions.

On the other hand, Fenerbahce trail league leaders Galatasaray by just three points and are eager to close the gap. While the stakes are high for both sides in the standings, this derby transcends the usual race for points, delivering the intensity and passion that defines one of Turkish soccer’s fiercest rivalries.

When will the Besiktas vs Fenerbahce match be played?

Besiktas will take on Fenerbahce for the 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig Matchday 15 this Saturday, December 7. The action is set to kick off at 11:00 AM (ET).

Ciro Immobile of Besiktas – IMAGO / BSR Agency

Besiktas vs Fenerbahce: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Besiktas vs Fenerbahce in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig clash between Besiktas and Fenerbahce live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Fans can also tune in through beIN SPORTS and Fanatiz for full coverage.