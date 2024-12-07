Where to watch Ohio vs Miami (OH) livein the USA: 2024 College Football

Ohio will play against Miami (OH) for the Conference championship matchup of the 2024 college football season. Fans across the USA can find out here the most important details, like the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming info to make sure they don’t miss any of the action.

The Ohio are gearing up for the MAC Championship Game as slight underdogs, entering the matchup with a +2 spread against the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The game, set to kick off this weekend at Ford Field in Detroit, promises a thrilling showdown between two conference powerhouses.

Oddsmakers have set the over/under at 44.5 points, reflecting the expectation of a closely contested battle. The RedHawks come in riding high after a dominant 28-12 win over Bowling Green. Meanwhile, Ohio showcased their offensive firepower in a 42-21 rout of Ball State.

When will the Ohio vs Miami (OH) match be played?

Ohio face Miami (OH) this Saturday, December 7th, in a highly anticipated Conference championshipmatchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Ohio vs Miami (OH): Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Iowa Ohio vs Miami (OH) in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Ohio and Miami (OH) live on Fubo. Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.