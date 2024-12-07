NFL News: John Lynch delivers bold message to 49ers ahead of Week 14 showdown with Bears

As both a former player and now the General Manager of the San Francisco 49ers, John Lynch understands the challenges of navigating through adversity. With the team facing a critical juncture in their season, Lynch emphasized the importance of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Levi’s Stadium.

Speaking candidly, Lynch expressed confidence in the team’s ability to respond to their current three-game losing streak. “We’ve got a lot of really good, prideful football players. You can’t get your tail kicked a couple of weeks in a row and not respond,” he said.

Lynch also made it clear that he expects the 49ers to rise to the occasion against the Bears at home, adding, “That’s what I fully expect, that we come out with the response, that’s up to our standard.”

The 49ers currently hold a 5-7 record, sitting in 11th place in the NFC standings and last in the NFC West. They trail division leader Seattle (7-5), while the Cardinals and Rams both stand at 6-6.

Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, looks on after a loss against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Lynch Dismisses Criticism of Kyle Shanahan

Lynch also addressed recent speculation regarding head coach Kyle Shanahan’s future, calling it unwarranted. “I’ve found the whole discussion on Kyle rather comical. We’ve won four of the last five division championships and been in two Super Bowls,” Lynch said.

Acknowledging the team’s struggles, Lynch reiterated that Shanahan remains integral to their pursuit of a championship. “The standard here is to win (Super Bowls), and we’ve fallen short, I understand that. But we have an excellent head coach, and the fact people are talking about that I do find it comical.”