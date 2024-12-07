Trending topics:
Where to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Real Betis will receive Barcelona in a Matchday 16 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here’s all the essential information for fans in the USA, including kickoff times and where to catch the action on TV and streaming platforms.

Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireRobert Lewandowski of Barcelona

Real Betis will face off against Barcelona in a Matchday 16 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Fans in the United States can look forward to an exciting clash, with all the action available live. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch via TV and streaming.

Watch Real Betis vs Barcelona online in the US on Fubo

Barcelona extended their lead at the top of La Liga with a dominant 5-1 win over Mallorca, while Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao on Matchday 19. The results gave Barcelona a 4-point advantage over their arch-rivals, as Robert Lewandowski and his teammates look to maintain their stronghold at the top.

However, their next challenge come in the form of Real Betis, who sit 11th in the table with 20 points. While Barcelona are the favorites heading into the matchup, Betis have shown glimpses of quality this season and could pose a real threat to the league leaders.

When will the Real Betis vs Barcelona match be played?

Real Betis take on Barcelona on Saturday, December 7, in Matchday 16 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Real Betis vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Real Betis and Barcelona, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo, or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

