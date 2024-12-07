Where to watch Iowa State vs Arizona State live in the USA: 2024 College Football

Iowa State will face off against Arizona State for the Conference championship matchup of the 2024 college football season. Fans across the USA can find out here the most important details, like the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming info to make sure they don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Iowa State vs Arizona State online in the US on Fubo]

The Iowa State Cyclones and Arizona State Sun Devils are set to clash in the Big 12 Championship Game this Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Iowa State enter as slight underdogs with a +2.5 spread, while the over/under for the game is set at 51 points, hinting at an evenly matched showdown.

Arizona State are coming off a dominant 49-7 rout of Arizona, highlighting their offensive firepower and defensive strength. Meanwhile, Iowa State secured their spot with a gritty 29-21 win over Kansas State, showcasing their resilience. With both teams aiming to crown their seasons with a title, fans can expect an electrifying contest.

When will the Iowa State vs Arizona State match be played?

Iowa State take on Arizona State this Saturday, December 7th, in a highly anticipated Conference championshipmatchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Rocco Becht of Iowa State – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Iowa State vs Arizona State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Iowa State vs Arizona State in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Iowa State and Arizona State live on Fubo. Alternatively, you can tune in to ABC.