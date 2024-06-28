The USMNT were shockingly defeated by Panama 2-1, going from nearly securing a spot in the quarterfinals to facing a must-win game against Uruguay in the Copa America.

USMNT down but not out: Keys to defeating Uruguay

The USMNT does not make it easy, especially under bewildered coach Gregg Berhalter. After a strong start in the Copa America with a 2-0 win over a weak Bolivian side, the Yanks faltered against Panama.



In short, despite a positive start that saw the USMNT have a goal disallowed for a Tim Ream offside, a controversial Tim Weah red card in the 18th minute left the team tactically unbalanced and vulnerable to Panamanian pressure.



Nonetheless, the USMNT took the lead with a Folarin Balogun goal in the 22nd minute, but they couldn’t maintain their advantage and were ultimately defeated by a Panama side that applied relentless pressure, physicality, and aggression, leaving them needing a victory against Uruguay to advance to the Copa America quarterfinals.



What to Do Against Uruguay



While the USMNT’s Copa America hopes were crumbling in Atlanta, Uruguay cruised to a 5-0 victory over Bolivia in New Jersey. Once again, Uruguay applied early pressure, scored quickly, dropped off in the second half, and finished strongly with three goals in the last 20 minutes.



Marcelo Bielsa utilized a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Uruguay’s wing play posing significant challenges for Bolivia early on. Berhalter typically opts for a 4-3-3 formation, which against Uruguay would be more of a match for match, punch for punch approach, something that doesn’t seem would favor the US.



Folarin Balogun

To counter this, it would be prudent for Berhalter to adopt more of a 4-5-1 approach, focusing on solid defensive structure in midfield to retain possession and execute quick outlet passes to Pulisic or Gio Reyna.



Balogun’s impressive performance as striker against Panama raises the key question of whether he can replicate it against a more experienced Uruguay side boasting some of the world’s top defenders.



Under Bielsa, Uruguay has transitioned from a methodical buildup to an explosive attacking force, maintaining their attacking shape even against formidable opponents like Brazil and Argentina in World Cup qualifying, where they secured victories by exploiting vulnerabilities in both.



Acknowledging the USMNT’s lack of quality central defenders and the likely unavailability of Tyler Adams for a full 90 minutes, reverting to a compact defensive approach, retaining possession, and focusing on counterattacks would be wise.



Such a strategy would necessitate Berhalter shelving his usual “free-flowing, attacking soccer,” a style the USMNT rarely executes effectively. However, given the stakes for his job and the credibility of the USMNT, adjusting tactics is advisable.



Lineup Against Uruguay



While details regarding Matt Turner’s availability remain unclear, signs point to Ethan Horvath starting in goal. The four-man backline of Scally, Richards, Ream, and Robinson should remain unchanged.



The midfield should feature Giovanni Reyna on the right wing, Weston McKennie, Johnny Cardoso, Yunus Musah, and Christian Pulisic on the left wing.



Up top, Folarin Balogun should retain his place due to recent form and improved hold-up play.



Scenarios for the USMNT



The outlook appears bleak for the USMNT to defeat Uruguay by more than two goals. Nevertheless, to reach the Copa América quarterfinals, the USMNT needs:



A result against Uruguay in the final group-stage match that matches or surpasses Panama’s result against Bolivia.



Here are the implications under different scenarios:



If Panama defeats Bolivia, the U.S. must defeat Uruguay and will subsequently rely on goal difference (the primary tiebreaker).



If Panama and Bolivia draw, the U.S. would advance with either a victory or a draw.



If Bolivia defeats Panama, the U.S. would advance with a win or a draw, with goal difference becoming crucial in the event of a loss.