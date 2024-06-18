The Copa America is set to start on June 20th. Here is an overview of some of the highest paid coaches.

The Copa America tournament is almost here, and while the focus will be on players like Lionel Messi, Christian Pulisic, and Vinicius JR, attention will also be heavily on those who command from the benches.

This event marks a fresh start for nations like Chile and Peru, now led by Ricardo Gareca and Jorge Fossati respectively, and it is also a significant evaluation of the work of others such as Gregg Berhalter.

Below is a list of the salaries of some of the top coaches in this summer’s Copa America; all salaries are yearly.

Highest Paid Coaches in South America and Concacaf

Marcelo Bielsa of Uruguay leads the pack at $4 million yearly. The Argentine manager is expected to win silverware with La Celeste, especially following major victories against Brazil and Argentina in World Cup qualifying.

Brazil’s Dorival Junior earns around $4 million. The journeyman coach is considered by many to be a disappointing choice to lead the five-time World Champions.

Ricardo Gareca, now with Chile, earns approximately $3.7 million, followed by Paraguay’s Daniel Garnero and Venezuela’s Fernando Batista, both at $3 million.

World Cup winner and Argentine manager Lionel Scaloni earns just $2.6 million, while USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter earns $2.2 million.