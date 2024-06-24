Venezuela will face Mexico in the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Here you can find the possible lineups of the teams.

Venezuela and Mexico will face each other on Matchday 2 of the group stage of Copa America 2024. Both teams won in their presentations and will be looking to become leaders of the group.

Venezuela had a tough test in their first match against Ecuador. They started losing 1-0 but the players who came in from the bench managed to turn the result around and La Vinotinto won their first match of this tournament.

On the other hand, Mexico began their journey in this Copa America 2024 against Jamaica in what seemed to be an easy match for El Tri, but only managed to win by the minimum difference with a goal by Gerardo Arteaga.

Venezuela’s possible lineup

This could be Fernando Batista’s team to face Mexico in the second match:

Romo; Gonzalez, Osorio, Angel, Navarro; Casseres, Martinez, Herrera; Savarino, Rondon and Soteldo.

Mexico’s probable lineup

This could be Jaime Lozano’s team against Venezuela:

Gonzalez; Reyes, Alvarez, Vasquez, Arteaga; Chavez, Romo, Rodriguez; Antuna, Gimenez and Quiñones.