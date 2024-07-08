Argentina is set to face Canada in a crucial match to determine who will advance to the final of the 2024 Copa America. Here's a breakdown of the potential outcomes and what they mean for Argentina.

Argentina entered Copa America 2024 as the reigning champions and a strong contender to secure the title again, aiming to become the most successful team in the competition’s history with 16 titles.

Lionel Messi and his team are inching closer to this goal, now they will face Canada in the semifinals, whom they already defeated in the opening match of the Copa America by 2-0.

Under the guidance of Lionel Scaloni, Argentina has recorded three wins in the group stage and a 1-1 draw against Ecuador, which they won on penalties thanks to a stellar performance by goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez.

What happens if Argentina beat Canada?

If Argentina defeats Canada, they will advance directly to the final, where they will face the winner of the other semifinal between Uruguay and Colombia. The final is scheduled for Sunday, July 14, at Hard Rock Stadium.

What happens if Argentina and Canada draw?

If the match ends in a draw after regulation time the outcome will be decided by a penalty shootout to determine who moves on to the final. Extra time will only be added for the final match.

What happens if Argentina lose to Canada?

If Canada manages to upset Argentina, Messi’s team will miss out on a place in the final and will instead play in the third-place match on Saturday, July 13. A victory for Canada would mark their first-ever appearance in the Copa America final.