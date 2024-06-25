Chile will compete against the Argentina of Lionel Messi in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Discover when, where, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA right here.

Chile will face Lionel Messi’s Argentina in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Find all the essential details here, including the exact date, kickoff time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States. Don’t miss this exciting game on ViX Premium, available for just $4.99 in the USA!

[Watch Chile vs Argentina live in the USA on ViX]

It is one of the most anticipated duels of the group stage, featuring two of Conmebol’s great rivals in a game that promises intensity. On one side, Chile, who did not begin Copa America 2024 in strong form, managing only a 0-0 draw against Peru.

While the result contributes points, the level displayed by the Chileans left some uncertainties. Argentina, on the other hand, began strongly with a convincing 2-0 victory. Lionel Messi‘s team now seeks another win to secure their advancement to the next round.

When will the Chile vs Argentina match be played?

Chile will meet Argentina in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa America group stage on Tuesday, June 25th, at 9:00 PM (ET).

Chile vs Argentina: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Chile vs Argentina in the USA

In one of the highly anticipated Matchday 2 fixtures, Chile and Argentina will face off in the 2024 Copa America group stage. Subscribe to ViX Premium to catch this must-watch game in the US, with plans starting at only $4.99!

The 2024 Copa America is the top viewing choice this summer in the USA, showcasing the continent’s best teams and players from June 20th to July 14th. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 32 Copa America 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the matchup between Chile and Argentina.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports.