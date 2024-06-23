Argentina will face Chile in the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Here you can find the possible lineups of both teams.

Argentina and Chile will face each other on Matchday 2 of the Copa America 2024 in what will be a match with an intense rivalry between both countries. One needs to win to avoid falling behind, while the other could secure qualification with a win.

Argentina started the 2024 Copa America on the right foot by defeating Canada 2-0 in the opening match. Lionel Messi’s team is one of the favorites to win the tournament again this year, and with a victory over Chile, they will be almost qualified for the next round.

On the other side, Chile started with a disappointing and boring 0-0 draw against Peru. The team coached by Ricardo Gareca needs a win to keep dreaming about qualifying.

Argentina’s possible lineup

This could be Lionel Scaloni’s team to face Chile in the second match:

Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuña; Angel Di María, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez.

Chile’s probable lineup

This could be Ricardo Gareca’s team against Argentina:

Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Igor Lichnovsky, Paulo Diaz, Gabriel Suazo; Erick Pulgar, Marcelino Nuñez; Dario Osorio, Víctor Davila, Alexis Sanchez and Eduardo Vargas.