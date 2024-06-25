The 2024 Copa America continues its course and it will bring us a must-watch game between Argentina and Chile at MetLife Stadium tonight. But of course, all eyes are on Lionel Messi.
The Inter Miami superstar played the full 90 minutes in the opening match against Canada, finishing the game despite a hard knock in the final minutes. Fortunately, Messi is expected to start for Argentina against Chile tonight.
This will be Leo’s first game since turning 37, with the Rosario-born superstar celebrating his birthday on Monday. La Albiceleste started their Copa America title defense on the right foot with a 2-0 win last time out, so now they’ll be looking to gain momentum.
Messi expected to start: Argentina’s predicted lineup vs Chile tonight
With Messi from the get-go, it remains to be seen whether Argentine national team coach Lionel Scaloni will make changes to the team that played Canada in Atlanta last week.
Enzo Fernandez could get into the starting eleven by replacing Leandro Paredes, whereas Nicolas Gonzalez could step in for Angel Di Maria.
