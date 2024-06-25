Argentina take on Chile in the second matchday of the 2024 Copa America group stage tonight, and many wonder whether Lionel Messi will take the field at MetLife Stadium.

Is Lionel Messi playing for Argentina vs Chile at the 2024 Copa America today?

The 2024 Copa America continues its course and it will bring us a must-watch game between Argentina and Chile at MetLife Stadium tonight. But of course, all eyes are on Lionel Messi.

The Inter Miami superstar played the full 90 minutes in the opening match against Canada, finishing the game despite a hard knock in the final minutes. Fortunately, Messi is expected to start for Argentina against Chile tonight.

This will be Leo’s first game since turning 37, with the Rosario-born superstar celebrating his birthday on Monday. La Albiceleste started their Copa America title defense on the right foot with a 2-0 win last time out, so now they’ll be looking to gain momentum.

Messi expected to start: Argentina’s predicted lineup vs Chile tonight

With Messi from the get-go, it remains to be seen whether Argentine national team coach Lionel Scaloni will make changes to the team that played Canada in Atlanta last week.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina looks on during the second half in the game against Ecuador at Soldier Field on June 09, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Enzo Fernandez could get into the starting eleven by replacing Leandro Paredes, whereas Nicolas Gonzalez could step in for Angel Di Maria.

Argentina’s predicted lineup: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes o Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Nicolás González o Ángel Di María; Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez.