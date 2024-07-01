Costa Rica square off against Paraguay in a pivotal Matchday 3 clash of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Find out how you can tune in to this interesting match, whether through TV broadcast or live stream in the USA.

Costa Rica gear up to face off against Paraguay in a high-stakes clash on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Fans eager to catch every thrilling moment can catch the action live on ViX Premium. For just $4.99, viewers in the USA can ensure they don’t miss a beat of this pivotal matchup.

In the final Matchday of Group D’s group stage, the struggling squads of Paraguay and Costa Rica collide in a bid to salvage pride. Paraguay, reeling from successive losses to Colombia and Brazil, exits the tournament with a bitter taste, their campaign marred by inconsistency and defensive frailty. Despite flashes of promise against Colombia, their overall performance has left much to be desired as they aim to bow out on a positive note.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica find themselves in a parallel predicament after a commendable draw with Brazil was overshadowed by a resounding defeat to Colombia. With hopes of advancing now extinguished, the Costa Ricans face a daunting task of securing a convincing victory to cap off their 2024 Copa America campaign with honor. Aiming to overcome the odds against them, they seek to end their tournament journey with dignity intact.

When will the Costa Rica vs Paraguay match be played?

Costa Rica are gearing up to take on Paraguay in a thrilling 2024 Copa America group stage encounter slated for Tuesday, July 2nd at 9:00 PM (ET).

Costa Rica vs Paraguay: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Costa Rica vs Paraguay in the USA

