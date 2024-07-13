Raphael Claus has been appointed as the referee for the Copa America 2024 final, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his career. Here's a rundown of his major achievements

Who is Raphael Claus, the referee for the Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia?

Argentina and Colombia are ready to face head-to-head this Sunday in the upcoming Copa America 2024 final. Brazilian Raphael Claus has been designated as the lead referee for this crucial game.

Born in Santa Barbara, Brazil, in 1979, Raphael Claus’s life has been linked with soccer from an early age. He was a soccer player until the age of 20, just like his father and brother. From there on, he dedicated his life to refereeing in Brazil, and after good performances, he was promoted to the First Division.

As an international referee, he officiated four matches for the Argentina national team, with two wins and two draws for the Albiceleste. He also officiated three matches involving Colombia, resulting in one win, one draw and one loss for the Cafeteros. The only time Claus officiated a match between these two teams was a 1-0 victory for Argentina in February 2022, marking Colombia’s last defeat in an official match.

Professional since 2010, Raphael Claus officiated as a World Cup referee in 2022. He oversaw England’s victory against Iran and Canada’s defeat to Morocco during the tournament in Qatar.

Referee Raphael Claus looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Raphael Claus officiating record at Copa America 2024

Claus debuted in Copa America 2024 officiating the match between Mexico and Venezuela, with a win for the Vinotinto 1-0 against the Mexican national team. This match was part of the second round in Group B.

