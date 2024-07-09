Lionel Messi and Argentina have secured their spot in the Copa America 2024 final after a hard-fought victory over Canada. Find out who their next opponents will be.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina faced a challenging test in the Copa America 2024 semifinals against a resilient Canadian team led by Alphonso Davies. The match started evenly, with Argentina controlling possession but Canada defending resolutely. Now, the team coached by Lionel Scaloni will play against Colombia or Uruguay in Copa America final.

In the 22nd minute, Rodrigo de Paul delivered a brilliant pass from midfield to Julian Alvarez, who found himself one-on-one with Maxime Crépeau. The Manchester City striker calmly slotted the ball into the net, giving Argentina a 1-0 lead.

Argentina continued to press in the second half, looking to extend their advantage. Their efforts paid off when Rodrigo de Paul set up Enzo Fernandez inside the box. Fernandez’s shot was deflected by Lionel Messi, who scored his first goal of the tournament, making it 2-0.

Copa America 2024: How the final will be played

With a 2-0 victory over Canada, courtesy of goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi, Argentina, under the guidance of Lionel Scaloni, has advanced to the final. The championship match will take place on Sunday, July 14, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal with teammates during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Canada and Argentina. Elsa/Getty Images

The second semifinal, featuring Colombia and Uruguay, will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Uruguay, aiming for their 16th Copa America title, will face a determined Colombian side seeking their second championship in history.