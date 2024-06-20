The experienced midfielder from Mexico Andres Guardado won´t be part of Jaime Lozano's team for this Copa America 2024. Know the reasons here.

Mexico arrives at this Copa America 2024 with the expectation of playing a good tournament compared to the last one they played in 2016 where they received their worst defeat in history against Chile by 7-0.

Andres Guardado is the player with the most appearances in the history of the Mexican National Team, surpassing great icons such as Rafa Marquez, Jorge Campos and Cuauhtemoc Blanco, among others.

He received many individual awards with his national team, such as being one of the few players to play in 5 World Cups and was one of the key players in its history. But why is he out of Copa America 2024?

Andres Guardado out of Copa America 2024

Andres Guardado won’t be at the Copa America 2024 because he retired from the national team last year. The last match that Guardado played with El Tri was in Qatar World Cup 2022 in the 2-0 defeat against Argentina.

He said goodbye through social networks with emotional words of gratitude:

“Heartfelt thanks to everyone who accompanied me and I was lucky enough to share moments during this beautiful dream…. All my teammates, the different technical staff and of course all the loyal fans who accompanied me during all these years and now I am one more of you, THANK YOU!”.