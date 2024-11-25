NBA News: Tyrese Maxey makes something clear on Joel Embiid to the Sixers fans

Tyrese Maxey has emerged as a key player for the Philadelphia 76ers amid the team’s struggles in the NBA regular season. With Joel Embiid sidelined due to injury, Maxey is being relied upon to help turn things around until he returns to action.

Losing is always tough, but enduring a prolonged slump can be even harder. The Philadelphia 76ers are facing a challenging stretch in the NBA regular season, holding a disappointing 3-13 record. The absence of Joel Embiid has been a significant factor, and while Tyrese Maxey has stepped up to lead, his efforts haven’t been enough to lift the team out of its struggles.

Head coach Nick Nurse has yet to find a winning formula to stabilize the squad without their star center. Despite Maxey’s individual brilliance in recent games, the team’s overall efficiency has been inconsistent. It’s a gap the Sixers must address if they hope to stay afloat until Embiid’s return.

In the meantime, Maxey has embraced the challenge of guiding the team. He revealed his frequent conversations with Embiid after the Sixers’ latest loss to the Clippers. “I talk to Joel every day, multiple times a day,” Maxey shared with reporters. “I talked to him right after the game, and he’s trying to keep the team’s spirits high.”

Maxey elaborated on Embiid’s mentality: “It’s difficult for him, man. He loves basketball, and he wants to play every single day if he could. He wants to play all 82 games and be in the playoffs—I can promise you that. He’s the type of guy who’s competitive and wants to win.”

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after he turned the ball over to the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2024 in New York City. The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks 112-106 in overtime.

Embiid’s optimism inspires the Sixers

Despite the Sixers’ struggles, Embiid remains confident in his teammates, according to Maxey. “Even now, he believes in us,” Maxey said. “He told me, ‘When I get back, let’s go out there, win, and have fun doing it every time.’”

Maxey also reflected on the bond he’s built with Embiid and the team’s need to rediscover their joy on the court. “For us, it’s about finding that spark again. Playing basketball together, we’ve always had a good time, and I want to keep smiling out there,” Maxey said. “We need to get back to building confidence and finding ways to lift each other up.”

Maxey’s stats in the season

Through the season, Maxey has tallied 244 total points, shooting 86-of-208 from the field (41%), including 28-of-95 from beyond the arc (29%). He has also made 44 of 52 free throws (85%), collected 32 rebounds (31 defensive), and added 38 assists, 17 steals, and 16 turnovers.

His contributions highlight his potential as a cornerstone for the Sixers as they work to regroup and turn their season around in anticipation of Embiid’s return. On Wednesday, he faces a new challenge against the Rockets—a team enjoying a strong regular season—presenting an excellent opportunity for him to elevate his game and make a significant impact in the NBA regular season.