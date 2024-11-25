NFL News: Lions QB Jared Goff sends strong message after victory over Colts

After another solid performance from his team, this time against Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff knows they are a tough contender this season in the NFL.

Another victory this season for the Detroit Lions firmly positions them as one of the best teams in the NFL. Showing strength in every department, Dan Campbell‘s side defeated the Indianapolis Colts without hesitation this time. Jared Goff, the star QB of the team, knows they are contenders, especially every time they hit the road.

Every time the Lions leave Ford Field and face different environments, Goff knows the strength of his teammates to overcome these situations, and he made it clear in his post-victory statements to the press after the win over the Colts.

“We come together on the road. We’re road warriors. And Dan (Campbell) said it in there, he was talking about all the way back to the first road game we won here, which was at Chicago in ‘22 I believe because we didn’t win one the whole first year. And since then, I think he said we’re 16-5 since then, which is so dang impressive,” former Rams QB started.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are road warriors. We love it. We come together on the road. We are us against the world mentality. And then like you said, it’s fun when we can get our own fans here. The way they show out, it’s really unbelievable. They do a hell of a job,” Goff finally concluded.

Advertisement

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions reacts after a 24-6 victory against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Advertisement

After yesterday’s victory, the Lions reached the impressive total of 10 wins and just one loss so far this season, making them not only the clear leaders of the NFC North but also a serious Super Bowl contender.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Kyle Shanahan and Fred Warner make painful admissions after 49ers’ crushing loss to Packers

Goff appreciates the recognition from his fans

Although it’s well known that Lions fans are very loyal in supporting their team, the current success of Dan Campbell’s squad has sparked such excitement that hundreds of fans are traveling to support their team.

On this situation, Goff didn’t remain indifferent and stated: “It’s pretty dang cool on the road, regardless of them doing my chant or anything like that. It’s awesome to have a fan base that travels and makes a difference on the road. I was thinking about this recently. Our fans don’t just go to the game, they go to the game to affect the game.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They certainly do that at home, and then even today on the road. I go back to Houston and Arizona, like they show up to change the game, to affect the game, and they take it on themselves and we love it. We love it. The love they show me and the love they show our team is something I’ll never take for granted,” he also added.

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions reacts after a 24-6 victory against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Advertisement

Dan Campbell delivers powerful locker room message

The Lions not only have extraordinary talent on the field but also a great coach off of it. Dan Campbell has been doing an excellent job for some time, and after the victory, he spoke with his players in the locker room, leaving them with an important message.

Advertisement

“We’re in rare air right now,” Campbell said to his players. “How many of you guys have won nine in a row in the NFL? Raise your hand. It’s saying something; it’s rare.”

Advertisement

“We’re doing something special, which we knew we would,” the head coach also added. “But there are little things to clean up. The most important thing is we found a way to get that win.”

What’s next for the Detroit Lions?

vs Chicago Bears, November 28th

vs Green Bay Packers, December 5th

vs Buffalo Bills, December 15th

vs Chicago Bears, December 22nd

vs San Francisco 49ers, December 30th

Advertisement